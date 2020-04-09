DU postpones all examinations in view of COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi, April 9, 2020

The University of Delhi today said that it had postponed all its examinations till further notice in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

"It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stand withdrawn," a notice signed by the Dean (Examinations) said on the university's website.

The fresh date-sheets for all the university examinations shall be notified later, it said.

"All concerned are hereby requested to stay connected to the University website (www.exam.du.ac.in) for latest updates. It may be noted that the examinations may be rescheduled at short notice," the notice added.

