DST invites applications from startups and companies for developing new tech and products to tackle COVID

New Delhi, May 23, 2021

As a rapid response to support startup-driven solutions for tackling the current challenging second wave of COVID-19, Indian startups and companies have been invited to apply for developing new technologies and innovative products.

NIDHI4COVID2.0, a new initiative under which the companies can apply, will fund eligible startups and companies registered in India offering promising solutions in the thrust areas of oxygen innovation, portable solution, relevant medical accessories, diagnostic, informatics, or any other solution that addresses and mitigates various challenges faced by the country and the society due to the severe impact of COVID-19.

The initiative is a special drive of the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), an official press release said.

The development and manufacturing (import substitution) of the product parts currently being imported for the devices like Oxygen Concentrators and so on would also be considered for seed support through DST-supported network of TBIs. Promising startups will be provided with financial and mentoring support for scaling up their products/technologies to the next level and speeding up their processes, helping them reach the product deployment stage as fast as possible.

This initiative has been built based on NSTEDB's experience of implementing Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) and also through special calls of the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Seed Support System (NIDHI - SSS) from Technology business incubators (TBI) to support Startups in 2020.

“Supporting the development of devices like Oxygen Concentrators also brings with it huge opportunities in the development and manufacturing of several critical components that are being imported such as specialized valves, zeolite materials, oil-less and noiseless miniaturized compressors, gas sensors, etc. which have wider applications in several sectors,” said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

