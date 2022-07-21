Droupadi Murmu set to become India's next President

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after the third round of counting, bagging 2,161 of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far while the Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India, she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," said Sinha who was backed by the Opposition parties.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll was taken up on Thursday in Parliament House in the national capital.

Murmu and Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. It emerged that votes were clearly stacked in Murmu's favour.

Keeping in view the support extended by various parties, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Murmu had a clear edge over Sinha.

Polling in the Presidential elections was held on Monday (July 18) with over 99 per cent of voting.

