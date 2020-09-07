DRI nabs man for smuggling gold in Kozhikode, recovers 4 kg of yellow metal

Thiruvananthapuram, September 7, 2020

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a person outside the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala for smuggling gold and recovered 4.3 kg of compound gold from him yesterday.

In a post on Twittter, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIT) said that officers of the DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit and Kozhikode Regional Unit had intercepted a vehicle suspected to be carrying smuggled gold near the Karipur airport, as the Kozhikode airport is known locally.

According to the CBIT tweets, the person at the wheel of the Innova car rammed the vehicle into the two DRI personnel who had flagged him down. The DRI personnel, an intelligence officer and a driver, were injured and are currently recieving medical attention, it said.

"Gold in compound form,weighing 4.3 kg was recovered from the vehicle. A statement is being recorded from the smuggler whose escape bid was foiled. Further investigation is underway," the CBIT added.

