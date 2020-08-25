DRDO’s 500-bed COVID Hospital inaugurated in Patna

New Delhi, August 25, 2020

A 500-bed COVID Hospital with 125 ICU beds, set up by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Patna, was inaugurated on Monday by Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The hospital, located in the newly constructed ESIC Hospital at Bihta, has been built on the lines of the 1000-bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital at Delhi Cantonment built by DRDO.

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Trust has allocated funds for the hospital. Another such hospital will be set up in Muzaffarpur, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

The infrastructure facilities for the hospital include the already existing seven-storeyed ESIC hospital with power, air-conditioning, water supply, fire-fighting and diesel generator backup, oxygen piping to each bed, lifts and morgue.

DRDO has provided the infrastructure for the hospital such as the Administrative Block including Doctor’s room, Triage Area, Visitors Area and Reception; 125 ICU Beds with Ventilators; 375 normal beds; 10 KL Cryogenic Liquid Medical oxygen Vessel; Oxygen supply to every bed; PPE Kits and Sanitizers; CCTV Surveillance System; Housekeeping Services including consumable items.

The facilities also include Pharmacy, Medical Pathology Lab, Catering Services, Laundry Services, Ambulance Service, Computerized Hospital Management System; Professional Manning & Maintenance Staff for specialised services like Electrical System, Air conditioning System, DG Sets, etc.

Doctors, nurses, and other supporting medical staff etc for the hospital have been provided by the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

Bihar Government will provide free of cost facilities such as 2 lakh litres of water per day, 6 MVA electric supply and security arrangements for the hospital, the release added.

