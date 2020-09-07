DRDO successfully flight tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle

"The cruise vehicle separated from the launch vehicle and the air intake opened as planned. The hypersonic combustion sustained and the cruise vehicle continued on its desired flight path at a velocity of six times the speed of sound i.e. nearly 2 km/s for more than 20s. The critical events like fuel injection and auto ignition of scramjet demonstrated technological maturity," the release said.

"The scramjet engine performed in a text book manner. The parameters of launch and cruise vehicle, including scramjet engine, were monitored by multiple tracking radars, electro-optical systems and telemetry stations. The scramjet engine worked at high dynamic pressure and at very high temperature. Ship was also deployed in the Bay of Bengal to monitor the performance during the cruise phase of hypersonic vehicle," it said.

The release said all the performance parameters indicated a resounding success of the mission.

"With this successful demonstration, many critical technologies such as aerodynamic configuration for hypersonic manoeuvers, use of scramjet propulsion for ignition and sustained combustion at hypersonic flow, thermo-structural characterisation of high temperature materials, separation mechanism at hypersonic velocities etc.," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for achieving this milestone.

Secretary (Defence Research & Development) and Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists and support staff for their contributions in proving highly complex air-breathing hypersonic technology.

"On this successful demonstration, the country enters into the Hypersonic regime paving way for advanced Hypersonic Vehicles," the release added.

