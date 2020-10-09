DRDO successfully flight tests anti-radiation missile, Rudram

New Delhi, October 9, 2020

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) toay successfully flight-tested the new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

The missile was launched from a SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft, an official press release said.

The Rudram hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy, the release said.

Rudram is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by the DRDO.

The missile is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

"The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges.

"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other RF-emitting targets," the release added.

IANS