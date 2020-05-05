DRDO develops Ultra Violet Disinfection Tower

New Delhi, May 5, 2020

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Ultra Violet (UV) Disinfection Tower for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas.

The equipment named UV blaster is an area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), the Delhi-based premier laboratory of DRDO with the help of New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

The UV Blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods. The product is also effective for areas with a large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, and so on, an official press release said.