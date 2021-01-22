DRDO conducts successful flight test of Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), in yet another milestone, successfully conducted captive and release trial of the indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from a Hawk-I of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

"The smart weapon was successfully test-fired from Indian Hawk-Mk132 of HAL," a press release from DRDO said.

"This was the 9th successful mission of SAAW conducted by DRDO till now. It was a text book launch, which met all mission objectives. The telemetry and tracking systems installed at Interim Test Range (ITR), Balasore captured all the mission events," it said.

SAAW is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Hyderabad. This is a 125 kg class smart weapon, capable of engaging ground enemy airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks, and runways up to a range of 100 kms.

"The high precision guided bomb is light weight as compared to weapon system of the same class. The weapon was earlier successfully test fired from Jaguar aircraft," the release said.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, congratulated the teams involved in the successful trial, it added.

