Doval, Wang agree that India, China should complete disengagement process along LAC expeditiously

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question -- Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India and Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China -- had a telephone conversation yesterday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

The conversation came three weeks after Indian and Chinese troops had a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army were killed in the clash.

The Special Representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said here today.

The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that the two sides should not allow differences to become disputes.

"Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

"The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas.

"The two Special Representatives agreed that the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions, including under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), and implement the understandings reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes.

"It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," the release added.

