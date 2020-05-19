Don't delay in using 879 buses found fit: Priyanka to UP govt

New Delhi, May 19, 2020

Amid the bitter politics over buses for stranded migrant workers, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that out of 1,049 buses, 879 have been found fit by the Uttar Pradesh government and the party will provide 200 more buses on Wednesday.

She also urged the UP government not to delay the bus services for the stranded migrant workers willing to go back to their homes.

In a series of tweets Priyanka Gandhi said, "Uttar Pradesh government has itself said that of the 1,049 buses offered by us, 879 have been found proper in the verification. At Uncha Nagala border our 500 buses have been made to wait by the administration for several hours. Similarly on Delgi border 300 buses are also coming. Please allow 879 buses to ply."

"Tomorrow we will provide the list of 200 more buses for the service. Get the list of those buses also verified. People are in trouble and sad. We cannot delay any further," Priyanka Gandhi, who is also Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

Earlier in the day, she also launched a direct attack on Uttar Pradesh government accusing it of "crossing all limits" and asked it to put "BJP banners" but don't reject the help for the migrant workers.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, "Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all the limits. When we got the chance to sideline the political differences to help the migrant workers then all kind of obstacles has been put."

"Yogi Adityanathji, if you want, then put up BJP banners and posters on the buses, but don't reject our services because three days have been wasted in this political nonsense and in those days, many migrants have lost their lives," she tweeted, along with a video of Congress workers arguing with the UP police at the state's borders, asking for buses to be let in.

The politics over the buses for stranded migrant workers heated up on Tuesday as the Congress accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not allowing buses arranged by the party in the state and said that around 500 buses were stopped at UP-Rajasthan border in Agra district.

Priyanka Gandhi's personal aide Sandeep Singh also asked the UP government to give permission to the buses to come to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in the day, the UP government asked Priyanka Gandhi to provide buses for ferrying migrants to the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Noida, just as it appeared that the issue was put to rest.

The UP government alleged the list of buses submitted by the Congress included registration numbers of cars, scooters and autos.

UP government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said in Lucknow the Congress deserved condemnation for this kind of "fraud and forgery". "Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should respond to the actions of her children, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress released the video of buses standing at the state's border near Agra.

In the evening, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu along with several other leaders were detained by police after they sat on protest on the road.

IANS