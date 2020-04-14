Domestic, international flights to remain suspended till May 3

New Delhi, April 14, 2020

All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations in the country will remain suspended till May 3, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said today.

This follows the Government's decision earlier in the day to extend the lockdown, imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, till May 3.

"All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11:59 pm of 03 May 2020," the DGCA said on Twitter.

The DGCA also wrote to all domestic scheduled, non-scheduled and private operators about the orders issued in this regard by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and seeking strict compliance of all domestic operators in this regard.

The Ministry, in its order of today, said the validity of the order issued on March 23 prohibiting domestic passenger flight operations had been extended up to 2359 hours IST on May 3, 2020.

Separately, the DGCA has written to all scheduled airlines operating international flights to and from India informing them that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hours GMT of May 3.

"However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," it added.

NNN