Domestic flights to recommence in calibrated manner from May 25

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, two months after all flights were grounded on March 25 in the wake of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said here today.

"All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," he said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Puri said that the standard operating protocol for passenger movement would be separately issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

International flights had been banned from March 23, a couple of days before the lockdown was imposed, and domestic flights from March 25, when the lockdown came into effect. Along with flights, all trains and services were also banned.

While the lockdown has been extended thrice since then and is now slated to end on May 31, there has been a gradual easing of restrictions. The Railways have been running Shramik Special trains since May 1 to help migrant workers and others stranded in various parts of the country to travel to their home states. Later, the Railways introduced 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities across the country with an all-air-conditioned configuration of coaches.

Yesterday, the Railways announced they would begin running 200 non-air-conditioned trains from June 1.

Since May 18, when the fourth phase of the lockdown began, limited bus services have also resumed in most places and inter-state travel in buses and private vehicles is now allowed in many states.

