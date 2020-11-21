DMK's former MP Ramalingam joins BJP as Shah reaches TN

Chennai, November 21, 2020

On the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Tamil Nadu, DMK's former Member of Parliament K. P. Ramalingam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

"This will not only weaken DMK and its base but further strengthen BJP across the State," C. T. Ravi, BJP's National General Secretary and in-charge of party's Tamil Nadu unit said.

In a tweet Ravi also said: "With Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah coming to Chennai today, LOTUS (BJPs election symbol) is going to bloom across Tamil Nadu in a very BIG way."

Ramalingam was removed from the DMK in April for speaking against the party leadership.

He is the second leader from the DMK to have joined BJP in the recent times.

Earlier former Assembly Deputy Speaker V. P. Duraisamy quit the DMK and joined the BJP.

Later DMK law maker K. K.Selvam also criticised DMK leadership and supported BJP. But Selvam denied that he had joined BJP.

IANS