Dissident MLA Tiwari makes U-turn, stays in Trinamool

Kolkata, December 18, 2020

Within 24-hours of his resignation, dissident Trinamool Congress lawmaker Jitendra Tiwari made a U-turn on Friday night saying that he is not going anywhere from the party.

Tiwari held a closed-door meeting with senior Trinamool leader Arup Biswas and political strategist Prashant Kishor at south Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha club.

"It was my mistake. There were some misunderstandings. Whatever I said it was absolutely wrong on my part. I am told that Didi was hurt at my gesture. I cannot do anything that hurts Didi," Tiwari told media after the meeting.

Tiwari resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday. He represented Pandabeswar in the state Legislative Assembly.

"Jitendra Tiwari was, is and will be with the Trinamool Congress. He will fight against the BJP as a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee," said Arup Biswas, adding that such small things may happen in a big family.

Tiwari had resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress' district president in West Burdwan. He sent his resignation to Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi.

"Given the current situation, it is difficult to work and I am stepping down from the post of chairman of the administrative board of Asansol Municipal Corporation. We have been deprived of the smart city. We have also been deprived of the solid waste management system," he wrote in his resignation letter.

Tiwari had alleged that Asansol has been deprived of many development works.

"I will personally meet Mamata didi and seek her apology. I will continue to work for the Trinamool Congress," he added.

IANS