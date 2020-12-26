Directorate of Estates launches E-Sampada web portal & mobile App for single-window services across India

New Delhi, December 26, 2020

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday launched the E-Sampada web portal and mobile App to provide a single-window for several of its services, including allotment for more than one lakh government residential accommodations across the country.

The launch took place on Good Governance Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

E-Sampada also allots office space to government organisations in 45 office complexes in 28 cities, booking of 1,176 holiday home rooms besides booking venues like 5, Ashoka Road in Delhi for social functions and the like.

With the launch, four websites (gpra.nic.in, eawas.nic.in, estates.gov.in, holidayhomes.nic.in), and two Mobile Apps (m-Awas & m-Ashoka5) of the Directorate of Estates have been integrated into one, which paves the way for all services on the same platform throughout the country.

The website and mobile app were launched by Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs.

Addressing the media at the programme organised on a virtual platform, Puri described it as a significant step towards promotion of e-governance to boost transparency and accountability in providing various Estate Services like allotment, retention, regularisation, no dues certificate, and so on.

E-Sampada aims to simplify processes and bring uniformity in the system across India. Government officers/Departments will be able to avail of all services online on a single window with live tracking of applications. Real-time information on utilisation of assets and delivery of service will facilitate optimum utilisation of resources. The automated processes will minimize human intervention and will lead to greater transparency, he added.

Secretary, Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra said E-Sampada equips users with very specialised features like a personalised dashboard, service usage archive and real-time status on licence fees/dues. All payments/dues are to be made cashless through digital modes. It is user friendly and is device responsive. Users will have a visual experience of services and be able to give feedback.

The portal provides the facility to users across India to lodge complaints, submit documents and appear for a virtual hearing. It will reduce administrative cost and will save time and resources by reducing visits to Directorate of Estate. Service level benchmarks and activity log for officials are incorporated to ensure accountability.

The new Web Portal and Mobile App have been developed by NIC. The Mobile App will be available for Android as well as iOS platforms. The Web Portal can be accessed at www.esampada.mohua.gov.in and Mobile App can be downloaded from the Android Play Store / Apple App Store.

