DGCA asks airport operators to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol inside airports

New Delhi, March 30, 2021

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today asked all airport operators to enhance surveillance and ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocol inside airports and told them to consider punitive action such as levy of spot fines to serve as a deterrent against violation of the norms.

In an advisory to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and all airport operators in the country, the DGCA said that it had come to its notice that compliance with regard to the protocol was not satisfactory.

"All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face marks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within airport premises are followed scrupulously.

"Accordingly, all airport operators may enhance surveillance towards this end. The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines, in accordance with law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve as a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," the advisory added.

