Despite overcast skies, devotees throng Magh Mela

Prayagraj, January 13, 2021

Despite overcast skies and dipping temperatures, lakhs of pilgrims thronged the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday for a holy dip in the sacred rivers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Faith overrode fear and, despite Covid restrictions, devotees reached the Sangam -- confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati for a holy dip.

The saints and seers were the first to take the holy dip, followed by 'kalpvasis' who perform a month-long penance on banks of the river.

Due to the ongoing crisis, the Magh Mela has been set up in five sectors in an area of 640 hectares. Sixteen entry points have been made along with the deployment of police personnel.

The expansion of bathing Ghats has also been done so that devotees follow social distancing and other safety norms.

Though officials were unsure about the number of pilgrims due to the pandemic, sources said that around 35 million devotees were expected to attend the event.

IANS