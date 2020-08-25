Dept. of Food & Public Distribution asks States to include all eligible disabled persons under NFSA

New Delhi, August 25, 2020

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has asked the governments of all States and Union Territories (UTs) to include all eligible disabled persons under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

Section 38 of the Act mandates that the Central Government may from time to time give directions to the State Governments for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act.

The Department advised all States and UTs to ensure that all disabled persons, who are eligible as per identification criteria of beneficiaries under NFSA, are covered under the National Food Security Act 2013 and they get their entitled quota of food grains under NFSA and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) as per provisions of the Act, an official press release said.

It said that those not already covered should be covered with fresh ration cards to be issued as per the eligibility criteria. It also reiterated that disability is one of the criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under AAY households and as disabled persons are vulnerable section of society. The letter stressed that it is imperative that they are also covered by States/UTs under the priority households as per the criteria of identification evolved by them

Section 10 of the National Food Security Act, 2013 provides for coverage of persons under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) in accordance with the guidelines applicable to the said scheme and the remaining households as priority households in accordance with such guidelines as the States Government may specify.

The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package of the Government of India is for the persons, who are not covered either under NFSA or any States Scheme PDS Cards. Hence, the disabled persons without ration cards are also eligible for getting benefits under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package. Since this scheme would lapse on August 31, 2020 and there is still one week left for this, the Department requested to all States/UTs, that they may identify such disabled persons who do not have ration cards and provide the benefits under the package.

The letter also mentioned that the scheme started in May presumed that all eligible beneficiaries without ration cards including the disabled should be covered. It is understood that the ration lifted so far has been utilized by the States for distributing to eligible beneficiaries without ration cards including the disabled. States are requested to undertake proactive steps in this regard.

