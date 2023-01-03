Delhi's New Year Horror: Death occurred due to shock, injury to head, as per post-mortem report

New Delhi, January 3, 2023

The post-mortem report of the 20-year-old girl, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 kms in the Sultanpuri area of the national capital, states that the death occurred due to shock and injury to head, spine and limbs.

"The post-mortem report has been obtained, in which it has been stated that the provisional cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante-mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging," said Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

"Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course," said the Special Commissioner of Police.

The woman, Anjali, was dragged for about 12 km, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

Meanwhile, in her statement before a magistrate, Nidhi, a friend of the girl, said on Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle was at fault.

Nidhi, who was riding with the victim on the latter's scooty at the time of the accident on Sunday, told the magistrate that she had fled the spot and did not tell anyone about the incident out of fear.

In the statement, she claimed that the driver of the car was at fault and, after being hit, Anjali fell in front of the car while Nidhi fell on the other side and escaped without getting hurt.

However, the five arrested accused told the police that the scooty was swerving which led to the accident.

In the CCTV footage, the victim was seen leaving Vivan Palace OYO hotel at around 1.30 a.m. along with her friend after attending a New Year's party.

According to the footage, the victim was wearing a pink-coloured T-shirt and her friend a red one.

The footage comes after the police traced the route which the victim had travelled.

The body of the girl was handed over to the family members on Tuesday after the autopsy conducted at the Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary.

A family member said that the body of the victim, Anjali, will be cremated this evening after the rituals are performed.

A panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening had conducted the post-mortem examination.

