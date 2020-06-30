Delhi's Covid tally rises to 87,360, toll now 2,742

New Delhi, June 30, 2020

The national capital witnessed a spike of 2,199 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 87,360 on Tuesday, besides reporting 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The capital had recorded 57 deaths and 2,084 cases on Monday.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,113 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 58,348 people have recovered, 26,270 are active cases and 2,742 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 9,585 RT-PCR and 7,594 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. In total, 5,31,752 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 440 containment zones.

Currently, 5,912 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 13,661 beds, 1,686 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 233 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 16,240 people are under home isolation.

The Delhi government has ordered all hospitals under its ambit to rework their existing bed capacity in a way to increase the number of beds with a ventilator facility, over and above the existing beds.

Other than that, an order has been issued for the constitution of teams to conduct the inspection of government and private hospitals for rapid assessment of existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of Covid care facilities in Delhi.

