New Delhi, June 12, 2020

Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 1,214 with 71 new deaths on Friday while 2,137 fresh cases took the total tally to 36,824.

On Friday, Delhi saw 667 patients being discharged after recovery, taking the total so far to 13,398, while 22,212 cases remain active, a Delhi government press statement said.

IANS