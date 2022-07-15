Under-construction godown wall collapses in Delhi, ten people trapped

New Delhi, July 15, 2022

At least 10 people were trapped under the debris of a boundary wall of an under-construction godown that collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that they received a call about the incident around 12.40 p.m. at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"So far we have rescued four people from the accident site, however, more than 10 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris," the official said.

The four injured people were rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital. Meanwhile, two cranes were deployed to clear the debris of the collapsed wall that was constructed in an area of 5,000 square yards.

Large numbers of people gathered near the spot to watch the rescue operations.

The local police have cordoned off the area to keep people away from the scene of the incident.

IANS