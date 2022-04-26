Two killed as wall collapses in Keshavpuram area of Delhi

New Delhi, April 26, 2022

Two persons were killed in a wall collapse incident in Delhi, the second such incident in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the incident occurred in Lawrence Road area in North West Delhi's Keshavpuram.

The fire department got a call about the incident at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

"The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead," a fire official said.

One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim were not immediately available.

The fire official said that the rescue operation was over and no more persons were trapped.

A scooter was totally damaged.

The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot's owner.

On Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storeyed building collapsed in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

IANS