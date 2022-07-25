Three dead as car rams into DTC bus in Delhi

New Delhi, July 25, 2022

Three people died and two others were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the national capital on Monday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that a PCR call was received at 7.04 a.m. regarding an accident on the highway near Nangli Poona area.

When the police reached the spot, they found that a car bearing a number plate of Himachal Pradesh had rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation bus which had stopped to allow passengers to board.

"The ill-fated car had five occupants including three women," the DCP said.

They were identified as Jyoti Sharma (27), Nisha (32), Jamna (62), Sunil (driver) and a one-and-half-year-old child of Nisha, all residents of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

"All the passengers in the car were found injured and they were shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial hospital, where all the three females were declared brought dead," the DCP said.

The driver and the toddler were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to a private hospital. "The driver is having a head injury," the official said.

During preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that the passengers were coming to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and the DTC bus was en route from Mukhmelpur to Azadpur.

"No skid marks were found on the road," the official said, adding further, the legal action will be taken accordingly.

IANS