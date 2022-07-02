SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Delhi

New Delhi, July 2, 2022

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned for an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday after its crew noticed smoke in the cabin.

A senior SpiceJet official told IANS that the Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-2962 between Delhi and Jabalpur.

"While passing 5000 ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin after which the pilots decided to return to Delhi," the official said.

He said that the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, following which passengers disembarked.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service was also alerted before the aircraft made the emergency landing.

"We received a call about emergency landing at 7.00 a.m. after which five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service as a precautionary measure," a fire department official told IANS.

The official said the aircraft landed safely and the fire tenders returned by 7.25 a.m.

IANS