Seven people, including 11-year-old child, dead in Delhi slum fire

New Delhi, March 12, 2022

As many as seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at Gokalpuri village in the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident around 1.00 a.m. near pillar no 12, Gokalpuri village in north east Delhi after which as many as 13 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"Seven charred bodies have been recovered from the huts," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding that the fire was affected about 60 huts.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze was brought under control in four hours around 3.45 a.m.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (NorthEast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that they received a call at Gokalpuri police station around 12.00 midnight about the fire incident.

"The police immediately rushed to the spot with all the rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department which responded very well and with their help we were able to douse the fire by 4 a.m.," he said.

He said that, in the incident, at least 30 shanties were reduced to ashes and seven lives had been lost. "Food and shelter arrangements are being made for the evacuees," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident. "Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

