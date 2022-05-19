One dead, six injured in northeast Delhi factory fire

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

One person was charred to death while six received burn injuries when a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg told IANS that a call was received about the fire at around 12.15 p.m. in a factory located at Street No 23, New Mustafabad 33 ft. Road, Akbari Masjid of north east Delhi, after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"A total of seven persons were rescued and rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, of which one succumbed to burn injuries while six are currently admitted," Garg said.

Of the six injured, one is said to be in a critical condition, he added.

He said that the fire began in some electrical items like inverter, stabilizer etc., on the first floor of a two-storeyed building having an area of 200 square yards.

Apart from the DFS, the local police had also rushed to the spot after they received the call at the same time. By the time the police team reached the place, three fire tenders had already arrived.

"Primarily, it has surfaced that a factory of cooler bodies was being run in the building," a police official said, adding that the fire has now been completely doused.

Twenty seven people were killed on May 13 in a massive fire that broke out in a four-storeyed commercial building in west Delhi's Mundka area.

IANS