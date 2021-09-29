Nursery to Class 8 to remain closed for now, decides DDMA

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

Physical classes from nursery to Class 8 will not resume yet in Delhi, and any decision regarding their reopening will be taken post-festive season, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided in a meeting on Wednesday.

The schools will be opened in a phased manner, an official said.

Classes 9 to 12 have already been started from September 1 onwards with no compulsion on attendance. Covid-19 guidelines like maintaining social distancing and use of face masks and sanitiser are mandatory in the school premises.

After a meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA has also given the nod to Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations in October, with restrictions on crowds, and number of eateries, and requirement of separate entry and exit points. Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is mandatory.

Delhi on Tuesday reported two Covid deaths - after a gap of 10 days, along with 34 fresh Covid cases, in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Department bulletin.

With the latest Covid fatalities, the city's death toll has climbed to 25,087, and the death rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent.

Time and again, health experts have cautioned people against attending fairs, visiting families and friends in the upcoming festive season to prevent a surge in infection cases.

In a media briefing early this month, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that India is still reeling under the second wave of pandemic as it is continuously reporting over 10,000 cases on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day today, recording 18,870 new cases in the last 24 hours and taking the total caseload to 3,37,16,451, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.

IANS