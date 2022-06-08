More than 90 vehicles damaged in Delhi parking lot fire

New Delhi, June 8, 2022

More than 90 vehicles, including 10 cars, were damaged in a massive fire that broke out in a Delhi Metro parking lot in the national capital on Wednesday morning, an official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said they had received a call about the fire incident around 5.00 a.m. at the Main Tikona Park, Jamia Nagar in South-East Delhi after which as many as 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire has damaged 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooties, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws in a Metro parking," he said.

He said that the fire had been extinguished and the situation was under control.

IANS