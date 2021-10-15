Delhi

Man's body with chopped hand found at Singhu border

IANS

New Delhi, October 15, 2021

The body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, local police sources confirmed.

According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked body was seen hanging from a barricade.

Reportedly, the body was found near the place where farmers have protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.

As per the latest reports, a police team has reached the spot and recovered the body.

"The body has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on," the sources said.

The police from both Haryana and Delhi can be seen on both sides of the border.

