Delhi
Man's body with chopped hand found at Singhu border
New Delhi, October 15, 2021
The body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, local police sources confirmed.
According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked body was seen hanging from a barricade.
Reportedly, the body was found near the place where farmers have protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.
As per the latest reports, a police team has reached the spot and recovered the body.
"The body has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on," the sources said.
The police from both Haryana and Delhi can be seen on both sides of the border.
IANS