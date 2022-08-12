Man stabbed to death in full public view in Delhi

New Delhi, August 12, 2022

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Mayank Panwar, was a hotel management student.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received on Thursday evening reporting the incident that took place near Gate No. 3 of DDA market in Begumpur, after which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the crime spot, the police found that the injured person had already been shifted to the hospital. Later, information was received from the AIIMS trauma centre about the death of Mayank," Jaiker said.

According to the police, a friend of the deceased revealed that at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the two of them were sitting in Begumpur when suddenly four-five unknown persons came and started arguing with Mayank.

"The suspects then went away, only to return later and pelt stones on both of them. The complainant and the victim tried to flee from the spot, but the accused chased Mayank, overpowered him near DDA market's Gate No. 3 and stabbed him multiple times," the officer said.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and taken up the probe.

In the CCTV footage, three persons could be seen chasing the victim and then stabbing him multiple times on a busy road.

Jaiker said that all the accused persons have been identified and searches are on to nab them.

IANS