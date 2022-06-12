Major fire in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, no casualties

New Delhi, June 12, 2022

A major fire broke out in the national capital's Karol Bagh area on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at 4.18 a.m. at a shoe market near Bikaner Sweets in Gaffar Market after which as many as 39 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"There have been no injuries or casualties from the incident," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS. But there was loss of property.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

It took around four hours for the firemen to bring the situation under control and the flames were doused by 8.30 a.m.

Currently the cooling process is underway.

IANS