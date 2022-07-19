GMRVF to commence e-auto driver’s training programme for underprivileged women in Delhi

New Delhi, July 19, 2022

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, will commence a training programme on electric autorickshaw driving for underprivileged women in Delhi.

GMRVF is joining hands with ETO Motors to support Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its quest for providing safer and greener last mile connectivity through e-autos, a press release from the group said.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between GMRVF, ETO Motors PVT, and MOWO Social Initiative at the GMR Vocational Training Institute, Dwarka later today in the presence of senior officials from Niti Aayog, DMRC and Ministry of Transport, Delhi Government.

In the first phase, around 500 women from various parts of the city – identified by GMRVF - would get one-month driving training at GMR’s Vocational Training Institute in Dwarka, which offers vocational training to under-privileged dropout youth and supports them with employment opportunities, the release said.

After successful completion of the training they would be deployed at authorised zones near various metro stations in the city.

“We are very happy to partner with DMRC, ETO Motors and MOWO Social Initiatives for this ambitious project. This aims to empower women from the economically backward section of society, and also provide safe and green last mile connectivity to the metro passengers between metro stations and residential colonies in the city,” said Ashwani Lohani, CEO GMR Services and GMRVF.

The project will see GMRVF as the training and mentoring partner, while ETO Motors would provide e-autos to trained women drivers through easy EMI options.

GMR Group, through GMRVF, carries out community-based development initiatives at over 20 different locations across India.

GMRVF has been involved in skill training for 20 years and is now associated in running 15 centres in different parts of the country, including one at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

