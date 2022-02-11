Four killed in Delhi building collapse

New Delhi, February 11, 2022

Four persons, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured after a four-storeyed building collapsed on Friday at Bawana in north Delhi, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Rukaiya Khatoon, Shahzaad, Afreen and Danish, all residents of JJ Colony while two women -- identified as Fatima and Shahnaaz, were rescued, and sent to a hospital. "Both of them are out of danger," a police officer said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS a call was received about the incident around 2.48 p.m. following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The outer north district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident of house collapse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the collapsed building is a part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas Yojana in which there are about 300-400 flats. "Immediately three JCBs, one Hydra and two ambulances were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was started," Yadav told IANS.

The rescue operation is underway.

IANS