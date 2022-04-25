Five labourers trapped as house collapses in Delhi
The scene of a house collapse in Satya Niketan, south west Delhi on April 25, 2022.IANS
Delhi

New Delhi, April 25, 2022

As many as five labourers were trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in south west Delhi on Monday afternoon, a Fire Department Official said.

The official said that they received a call about the incident around 1.25 p.m. at Building No. 173, Satya Niketan, Delhi after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The south west district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident of house collapse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. was also on the spot.

As per latest reports, rescue operations were underway.

