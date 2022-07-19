Five doctors debarred from duties after woman delivers baby outside Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, July 19, 2022

A fact-finding team from the Health Ministry on Tuesday debarred five doctors of Safdarjung Hospital from duties after a woman delivered her baby outside the emergency wing of the hospital after she was allegedly denied admission, officials said.

The doctors have been debarred till a high-level probe into the matter is completed.

The Health Ministry has also given show cause notice on this incident to three doctors and has sought their replies within 24 hours.

The action has been taken under the direction of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Ministry said that that the the woman and the newborn are currently in the care of the Safdarjung Hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of a woman giving birth outside Safdarjung Hospital's emergency ward went viral.

In the viral video, a woman can be seen covered by cloth and some nurses are also present on the spot to assist her in delivery.

However, the hospital in a statement said that the patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper.

The next day the Senior Resident on morning GRR duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside.

A team from GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient's delivery was taken care of, read the statement issued by the hospital.

IANS