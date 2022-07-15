Five dead, several injured in Delhi wall collapse

New Delhi, July 15, 2022

At least five people died and several others were injured after a boundary wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon, an official said.

"Over a dozen people were rescued from the accident site, of which five people have succumbed to their injuries," a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that they received a call at around 12.40 pm about the incident that occurred at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta in the Narela area after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Around 15 injured people that were trapped under the debris were rescued by the firemen and immediately rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital.

The rescue operation is still underway, the official said.

Two cranes were deployed to aid the search and rescue efforts.

Large numbers of people gathered near the spot to watch the rescue operations.

The local police have cordoned off the scene of the clash to keep people away from the site of the incident.

IANS