Fire breaks out at MCD godown in south Delhi

New Delhi, April 27, 2022

A major fire broke out at Municipal Corporation of Delhi's godown in the Triveni complex in Sheikh Sarai area of south Delhi early on Tuesday morning.

The Fire Department received information about the incident at around 3 a.m.

The department said nearly 13 fire engines were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control.

"Initially we sent six fire tenders and later when the fire turned big we sent seven more fire tenders. By 6 a.m., the fire was under control," said the fire official.

The fire official added that the rescue operations were still underway and no person was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

IANS