Fire at banquet hall in Delhi leaves one dead

New Delhi, May 17, 2022

A 30-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a banquet hall in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said.

The official said that the fire department received a call about the fire at 5.17 p.m. from the Atlantis Banquet Hall near Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi, after which 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

After seeing the intensity of the fire, the officials pressed five more fire engines into service to douse the blaze.

The fire initially broke out on the ground floor of the banquet hall, near to the stage, and soon spread to all the four floors of the building.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed with IANS that a man named Harsh Chopra (30) was found in an unconscious state at 6.45 p.m. and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"The rescue operation has been completed," said Guriqbal Sidhu, Additional DCP (northwest district).

The incident came just four days after 27 people were charred to death in a major fire incident at Delhi's Mundka area in west Delhi.

IANS