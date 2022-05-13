Demolition drive underway at several places in Delhi

New Delhi, May 13, 2022

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued to demolish illegally constructed structures and encroachments in the national capital on Friday.

As per the latest reports, the demolition drive is currently underway at several places of the city, including at Khyala Road in the Vishnu Garden area.

Bulldozers were demolishing the extended areas of shops which were encroaching the pavements.

There was adequate police force on the spot even as the residents did not protest against the MCD's action. However, some of the locals expressed their anger against the civic agency.

"We were not served any notice. Had MCD intimated us, we would have ourselves removed the said encroachment," a local said, while speaking to IANS.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the latter to stop the ongoing demolition drive in Delhi. Sisodia claimed that the civic agency's proposed drive will render over 60 lakh people homeless in Delhi.

IANS