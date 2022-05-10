Demolition drive underway at Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, May 10, 2022

A demolition drive against illegal encroachments began in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital on Tuesday.

JCB bulldozers have been employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary structures.

As the drive started, a local MLA was detained for obstructing the Municipal Corporation officials in carrying out the demolition work.

The police force along with para-military personnel were deployed in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation that may arise due to the demolition process. The police personnel could also be seen atop the buildings to monitor the situation.

The Municipal Corporation had already conveyed to the people about the demolition and several illegal encroachments were removed by people themselves.

IANS