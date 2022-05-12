Demolition drive begins in Delhi's KN Katju Marg area

New Delhi, May 12, 2022

A demolition drive against illegal encroachment began on Thursday in the localities around K. N. Katju Marg in Rohini area of Delhi.

Bulldozers have been employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary and also permanent structures.

No protest was seen by the local people over the demolition drive.

The illegal temporary encroachments along the K. N. Katju road were being removed by the civic body officials.

The police force along with para-military personnel have also reached the spot in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation that may arise due to the demolition process.

People were also seen removing the temporary constructed structures from the pavement of K. N. Katju Marg. People had constructed small huts on the said pavement, which is government land.

IANS