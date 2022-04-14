Delhi: Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna, one body recovered

New Delhi, April 14, 2022

More than 16 hours after four children were feared drowned in the Yamuna river in the national capital, the body of one minor boy was recovered while a search operation is still on to rescue the other three children who are reported to be missing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at 3:30 p.m.

The children were identified as Mohammed Ali (11), Sahil (13) Farman (13) and Rihan (13).

On Wednesday at nearly 5 p.m, Farman's body was found trapped in mud in the river.

According to the police, all four children were residents of Kalindi Kunj and had gone to play near the banks of river Yamuna.

The police said they suspected that the children decided to step inside the water to play. They could not cope with the current of the river and were swept away.

The search operation started with boat club staff who helped the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service.

IANS