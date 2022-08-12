Delhi Metro parking facilities to remain closed as part of Independence Day security arrangements

New Delhi, August 12, 2022

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said parking facilities would not be available at its stations from 6 am on Sunday, August 14 till 2 pm on Monday, August 15 in view of the security measuress being put in place on the occasion of Independence Day.

"However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule," a press release from DMRC added.

NNN