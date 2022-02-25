Delhi lifts all COVID-19 curbs from Monday, schools to function fully offline from April 1

New Delhi, February 25, 2022

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today decided to lift all COVID-19-related curbs, including night curfew, in the national capital from Monday, February 28, in view of the decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the city over the past few weeks.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA here today, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials.

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs," Kejriwal said on Twitter after the meeting.

He said schools would function fully offline from April 1, by when the online classes would be phased out.

The fine for not wearing masks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, has been reduced to Rs 500.

Kejriwal urged everyone to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour and said the government would continue to keep a strict watch on the situation.

Today's decision means that the 50 per cent capacity cap on restaurants and bars would also not apply from Monday.

