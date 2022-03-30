Delhi: Four dead after falling into sewer; NHRC seeks report

New Delhi, March 30, 2022

Taking suo motu cognizance into the death of four persons -- who lost their lives after falling into a sewer, in the national capital, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks from Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and MTNL Chairman.

Four persons lost their lives after they fell into a sewer in the national capital on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

The deceased were identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu, Suraj Kumar Sahni, and Satish.

"The Commission has issued to notice to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, and the Chairman, MTNL calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including action against the responsible officers and relief and rehabilitation provided to the next of the kin of the deceased persons," the NHRC said.

"According to the media reports, the workers were contractual staff of MTNL and were carrying out some work when they fell into the sewer line at Main Bawana Road. They were not wearing any protective gear," the Commission added.

The human rights body expressed concern that despite laws, Supreme Court Judgements and its own interventions to provide safety equipment to the workers, poor people are dying while working in sewer lines, which is completely unwarranted.

The bodies of the three workers -- Bacchu Singh, Pintu, Suraj Kumar Sahni, and the auto driver -- Satish, were recovered on Wednesday morning.

IANS