Delhi: Car catches fire near Akshardham flyover

New Delhi, April 27, 2022

A fire broke out in a car near the Akshardham flyover in the national capital on Wednesday evening, a fire department official said.

The official said that a call was received at 9.30 pm regarding the incident after which one fire tender was pressed into service. At the time of filing this report, the fire tender was yet to return.

The fire department official was unable to give details about any injury or casualty.

IANS