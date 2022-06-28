Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 begins real-time trials of full-body scanner

New Delhi, June 28, 2022

Real-time trials of a full-body scanner started today at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to enhance security and ensure safety of air passengers.

The trials are in line with directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a press release from the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, said.

According to the release, a full-body scanner is a device that detects objects, without making physical contact or breaching the privacy of passengers. Unlike metal detectors, full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door- frame metal detector (DFMD).

DIAL has installed a full-body scanner at the security check area for trials. The trials would be conducted on a real-time basis, that is, passengers would have to pass through it during their security check before moving to the security hold area.

The real-time trials would be carried out for a period of 45 to 60 days. During this period, feedback of all the stakeholders – the BCAS, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airport operator DIAL, and passengers – would be taken, examined, and evaluated. Upon completion of trials, the findings would be shared with regulatory bodies for evaluation and the further course of action would be decided accordingly, the release said.

DIAL said the new advanced scanner installed at Delhi Airport is a Millimeter-Wave based scanner, which was found to be accurate and has medical approvals regarding health risks, and completely answers privacy issues.

"By scanning passengers at the airport, one can reveal anything hidden beneath their clothes and thus reduce the number of random pat-downs and strip searches. This saves personnel from an uncomfortable situation and speeds up security checks," it said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Safety and security of civil aviation is a major concern for all. As an airport operator, DIAL has been constantly working to make the process smooth for the passengers without compromising security and safety. The CISF has been doing a tremendous job. Now, we have deployed one of the advanced full-body scanners at the airport. It takes care of passengers’ privacy during security checks and hardly has any impact on their health. After successful completion of trials, and evaluation of results, DIAL would install such scanners as per BCAS directive.”

The door-frame metal detectors would remain in place for special category passengers like those who are wheelchair-bound or those who cannot physically pass through the full-body scanners, the release added.

