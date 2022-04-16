COVID: Delhi reports 461 new cases; positivity rate rises over 5%

New Delhi, April 16, 2022

Delhi on Saturday reported 461 fresh COVID-19 infections against 366 cases reported on the previous day, officials said, adding the positivity rate in the national capital has risen to 5.33 per cent.

The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 has risen to 18,68,033, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, two COVID-related deaths have also been reported, taking the overall death toll to 26,160.

With 269 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,40,611. The number of COVID patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 772. The number of active COVID cases in the city stands at 1262.

Currently, there are 652 COVID containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,646 new tests -- 6,638 RT-PCR and 2,008 Rapid Antigen Tests -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,75,49,472.

However, 9,508 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 1,724 as first dose, 2,534 vaccines as second doses and 5,250 vaccines as precaution doses.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,28,76,727, according to the health bulletin.

IANS